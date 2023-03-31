NEW VINEYARD — First up, on Easter Sunday, April 9, there will be an Easter morning Sunrise Service at 6 a.m, followed by Breakfast Fellowship at 7. Sunday School is at 8 and Sunday Worship Service at 9 a.m. There will also be an Easter Egg Hunt for the children following the service. All are welcome. The church is located at 268 Barker Road in New Vineyard.

Later in the month, special guest speaker, David Ring, will be at the church sharing his experience as “a cerebral palsy victim who became a cerebral palsy victor”. This event will be held on Sunday, April 23 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. A third presentation will be given on Monday, April 24 at 6:30 p.m.

“You’ve never heard a speaker like David Ring!” declares the publicity poster. This is a free event. A love offering will be taken.

For more information on these happenings, call 207-779-6444.

