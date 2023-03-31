ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar for home gardeners on growing unique fruits in Maine from 6 to 7:15 p.m. on April 11.

Join orchardist and nurseryman Jesse Stevens for Beyond the Apple: Growing Unique Fruit in Maine, a webinar focused on lesser-known perennial and woody crops. For 15 years, Stevens has been trialing a wide variety of fruit- and nut-bearing plants in western Maine and will share his experiences of growing, propagating, harvesting, marketing and utilizing species like hardy kiwi, haskap, figs and many more.

Registration is required; a sliding scale fee is optional. Register on the event webpage to attend live or receive the recording link. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Katherine Garland, 207.942.7396; [email protected]

