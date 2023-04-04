FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted Tuesday to approve interlocal agreements for fire services with three towns to each cover parts of Salem Township for a total of $46,800. Service will begin July 1.

Commissioners also approved an updated job description for an administrative assistant/financial clerk to replace the finance manager’s job description.

County Finance Manager Diane Dunham of Temple will become town clerk and registrar of voters for Farmington. Her last day with the county is Friday. She begins her duties in Farmington on April 10.

Dunham was hired by the county in November 2021. She was Wilton town clerk and registrar of voters for several years.

The administrative assistant/finance clerk will answer phone calls, respond to email correspondence and public interaction in the commissioners’ office, according to Bernard’s information in the meeting packet. Along with office duties, this person will be responsible for sending correspondence to the county’s accountant firm, assist with communicating with banks when needed, and payroll processing, along with human resources.

Last year, the county opted not to fund Salem Volunteer Fire Department as of July 1, 2023, for several reasons, including not turning over training documents to the county.

County Administrator Amy Bernard reached out to Kingfield, Phillips and Strong to fill the void in fire services. Mt. Abram High School is in Salem Township.

Strong Fire Department’s cost to provide fire protection, suppression and related services is $6,800. Coverage will be from the Salem and Freeman townships line to the intersection of Baker Hill Road, also known as state Route 142.

The Phillips Fire Department will be responsible for fire protection and related services from the Phillips/Salem Township line to Mt. Abram High School on state Route 142. The cost is $20,000.

Kingfield Fire Department will provide coverage to the Salem bridge. The cost is $20,000. All three departments will respond to Mt. Abram High School in emergencies.

The money will come from the unorganized territory budget overseen by county commissioners. The price is for fiscal year 2023-24. The cost for 2024-25 will be discussed later this year.

