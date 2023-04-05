LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen have been asked to consider revoking permits for two commercial haulers who dispose of residents’ waste and recyclables at the Transfer Station.

Six haulers serve town residents, but only Darcy’s Disposal Service of Turner and Archie’s Inc. of Mexico bring their loads to the station, Public Works Director Bill Nichols told selectmen Tuesday night.

The annual permit fee is $100.

Taxpayers pay for trash disposal and recyclables through tipping fees and hauling costs that are included in the annual budget. Some residents and apartment occupants use commercial haulers instead of bringing their waste to the station.

The town pays a waste disposal company a tipping fee of $84.44 a ton to pick up the compacted trash.

Nichols said he has received complaints about Darcy’s service. Her trailer takes a long time to dump into the compactor and when it arrives late station employees have to stay beyond the 4 p.m. closing time. Sometimes trash has to be unloaded by hand, he said.

In December 2020, complaints were also received about Darcy taking a long time to empty her loads and keeping residents waiting. After changing her dumping schedule to Tuesdays from Saturdays and improving her trailer, she was allowed to continue to use the station in 2021.

“I am doing the best I can,” Croteau said at Tuesday’s meeting. “He is right, my trailer doesn’t work well. I am trying to fix it.” She said she can’t afford a new one.

“This is part of my livelihood,” Croteau said.

Town Manager Amanda Allen said there were complaints in 2020 and she was sent a letter about the situation. There was another complaint two weeks ago and she was seen on surveillance cameras at the station.

Croteau said she has 37 customers in Livermore Falls.

“I am not trying to be a pain in anyone’s butt,” she said. “I am just trying to do my job.”

“I am not trying to put her out of business,” Nichols said “There are other options (for her to use),” he said.

Croteau is picking up trash for people who probably cannot get to the Transfer Station, Selectman Jim Cyr said.

A representative from Archie’s was not at the meeting and it was not clear why there was a request to revoke its permit.

If commercial haulers are prohibited from using the station, Nichols said he would remove the gates they use to get to the compactors and put a solid bar in front of them for the safety of residents unloading their trash.

Selectmen tabled a decision until the next meeting April 18 at the Town Office.

“It’s a major decision. It affects people’s livelihood,” Chairman Jim Long said. He requested more information before making a decision.

