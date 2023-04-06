A crew from Pratt & Sons Inc. of Minot and Dominic Budzko, resident project representative from Wright-Pierce of Topsham, oversee the repair of a sewer line on Church Street in Livermore Falls. The Livermore Falls Water District is having new water mains, services and hydrants and associated equipment installed, district Superintendent Scott Greenleaf said. The work will be done on Church Street and side streets of Knapp and Millett. The project, which costs about $2 million, is expected to be completed in November. There will be alternating one-lane traffic on Church Street, and the side streets will be closed with traffic being detoured while work is being done. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal
