LIVERMORE FALLS — Residents will be asked to consider a proposed $3.2 million spending plan for 2023-24 on Tuesday, April 25.

The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fire Station. The Town Report inadvertently says the vote will take place at the Municipal Building, but that is incorrect. The report, which includes the town meeting warrant with 43 articles, is available at the Town Office.

The plan reflects an increase of $324,611 more than the current budget without factoring in revenues. The Budget Committee agreed in February with the Select Board’s proposed budget. A new budget would go into effect July 1.

Voters will also be asked to elect two selectmen.

Selectman James “Jim” Long is seeking a two-year term and Selectman Ernest “Ernie” Souther is seeking a three-year term on the board. Both are unchallenged for the seats.

No one took out papers for a three-year term on the RSU 73 board of directors. It is held by Patrick Milligan who did not seek reelection.

The budget increase represents rising costs of inflation, fuel, hydrant rentals, additional surcharges on supplies and services, adding more money to contingency, building a fund for a firetruck and a property revaluation.

The cost of hydrant rental in this year’s budget is $215,887. It will increase nearly $40,000 to $255,869 starting in July. Selectmen added $35,000 to the $10,000 that was in the budget for contingency to use for a salary survey to make sure town employees are being fairly compensated for what they do. If there are adjustments, Long has said, the $35,000 should cover it.

The board also added $25,000 toward a townwide property revaluation. Voters raised $15,000 toward that last year.

In the capital improvement account for the Fire Department reserve, selectmen put in $100,000 toward a new firetruck, equipment and other essentials.

The board also plans to use $50,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act toward a firetruck.

Other capital expenses include $11,500 for a closed compact container at the transfer station, $7,000 for a grounds caretaker/lawnmower and $12,000 for a capital improvement reserve account.

Selectmen removed $75,000 in February toward a partial payment of a 10-wheel plow truck, $21,000 for a partial payment of a police cruiser and $12,000 for an open container for the transfer station.

Selectmen also voted to reduce the library budget by $1,983 for a total of $113,959. The reduction came under salaries and wages and FICA, the federal payroll tax.

They added $80 to the General Assistance administrator’s stipend to make it $2,000 and increased the FICA amount to $153. The administrator, Doris Austin, is dealing with more people requesting help. That budget is proposed at $9,353, which is up $393 with the adjustment. The state reimburses the town for 70% of what is spent.

Residents will also have a chance outside of the polls to choose a town motto and take a survey for a new comprehensive plan.

