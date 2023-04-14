JAY — Regional School Unit 73 directors gave permission Thursday night for students to take a rafting trip to northern Somerset County in late June.

“This will be the third year that we have done this,” said Marc Keller, adviser to the Outdoor Club at Spruce Mountain High School. “It’s a combination of things. We start here June 27 learning how to tie knots, how to put canoes on a trailer, packing food, making sure we are doing things right.”

The first day starts about 8 a.m. and ends sometime in the afternoon, Keller said.

Students and chaperones arrive at 6 a.m. the next day and drive to Moose River, 13 miles north of Jackman, Keller said. The canoes are taken out, and the afternoon is spent learning how to set up a campsite, he said. Students learn paddling strokes, how to tip a canoe over, how to sit and be safe and how to right the canoe while swimming in the water, he said.

The second day the group paddles about 12 miles, Keller said.

“The kids will take their mandatory cleaning dip in the pond that is right there,” Keller stated. There is fishing, beautiful falls, and it’s quiet, he noted.

The group canoes to Attean Falls the third day and depending on the weather may canoe across Attean Lake, Keller said. It has been scouted so those who wish may tackle some riffs, he said.

“It’s a challenge by choice,” Keller said. “We give them the option if they want to try paddling through them.”

The trip is a great opportunity, he said, and kids have already been asking him when the next Moose River trip is going to take place.

Keller is a state certified Master Maine Guide, and there will be other chaperones on the trip, including one female for girls who want to go. There is a fee to cover costs, but scholarships are available if a student cannot afford it.

“The kids are always so excited about it,” Director Phoebe Pike said. “It’s really wonderful to see kids go out into the woods and learn all of these different skills. I think what you are doing is fantastic.”

Some kids taken on previous trips have grown up canoeing and fishing. Others have never spent a night in a tent, Keller said. There is no cellphone service on the river, he noted.

Director Pat Milligan said he watched last year while preparations were underway.

“I think it is a really fantastic opportunity,” he said. “My only wish is that we could make it something bigger, more permanent for more kids.”

It is a good experience, Director Andrew Sylvester said.

“Let us know if you need scholarship funds,” Director Elaine Fitzgerald said. “We want to make sure all that want to go get the chance to go.”

Directors also approved holding the junior prom May 20 at Boothby’s Orchard and Farm Winery in Livermore.

Principal TJ Plourde said transportation will be provided if needed.

