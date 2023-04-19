ANDOVER — Selectmen Joe Luce and Justin Thacker voted Tuesday to hold the annual spring cleanup the first two weeks of May.

Selectman Chair Brian Mills was absent.

More details about spring cleanup are available at the transfer station and the Fans of Andover Maine Facebook page.

Luce and Thacker also extended the transfer station hours to include Thursdays from noon-4 p.m. for the next few weeks. The regular hours are Tuesdays from noon-4 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m.-noon, and Sundays from 7 a.m.-noon.

They accepted Mark Thurston’s verbal resignation as Emergency Management Agency representative and appointed Robert Todd, effective immediately, to fill the role.

Todd told the board he was ready and available to be the town’s EMA representative. He said he has experience in emergency management and is a member of the Oxford County EMA and the Andover Fire Department.

“I just retired so I’ve got more time on my hands; I’m ready to start immediately,” he said.

In other business, selectmen agreed to allow Road Commissioner Mark Farrington to use town equipment for work at the Woodlawn Cemetery on South Main Street

Kim Gautreau-Peare, chairperson of the town Cemetery Committee, told selectmen the mounds of rose bush plantings from many years ago need to be removed. “They have not been kept up and they’re hugely overgrown, to the point where exiting the cemetery has become hazardous.

“I’m sorry, but my passion is that cemetery … and I intend to preserve and take care of the integrity of the fence,” Gautreau-Peare said.

