Voters will go to the polls Tuesday in Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls to decide on the $23.2 million Spruce Mountain School District budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year. There will be only one question on the ballot.

At Regional School Unit 73’s budget hearing April 6, three adjustments were made before voters approved all 19 articles. The changes were due to $100,000 less needed for insurance coverage for employees and an additional $249,205 received from the state. As a result, the amount each town is being asked to contribute has decreased.

The new amount for Jay is $79,668, an increase of 1.78% over last year.

Livermore’s amount is $31,402, an increase of 1.27% over last year. The amount for Livermore Falls is $17,730, a decrease of 0.7%.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Community Building in Jay, Spruce Mountain Primary School in Livermore, and the Fire Station in Livermore Falls.

