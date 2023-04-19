FARMINGTON — NAMI Maine is excited to offer an Adult Mental Health First Aid [MHFA] course that is a free skills-based training teaching participants who are 18 years or older how to identify, understand, and respond to adults who are struggling with a mental health challenge.

MHFA is a national best-practice, evidenced-based certification course that is eight hours in length and leads to a three-year certification issued by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing.

This virtual group training is six hours in length along with two hours of pre-work. The group training for this event will take place on Tuesday, May 9, from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Participants will learn: risk factors and warning signs of mental health problems; information on depression, anxiety, trauma, psychosis, and addiction disorders; a five-step action plan to help someone developing a mental health problem or in crisis; where to turn for help: professional, peer, and self-help resources.

MHFA teaches about recovery and resiliency — the belief that individuals experiencing these challenges can and do get better and use their strengths to stay well.

For more information on Adult Mental Health First Aid programs or help with registrations, contact Tori at [email protected] or call 1-800-464-5767, ext. 2301.

To register visit NAMI Maine’s website at https://www.namimaine.org/communityprograms/p/mhfahcc3923.

