LIVERMORE — Incumbent Scott Richmond and newcomer Joshua Perkins were elected Tuesday to the Board of Selectpersons during the annual Town Meeting balloting.

Richmond received 141 votes for a three-year seat; Perkins received 85 for a two-year term. There were 59 write-ins for the latter position.

Nov. 15, 2023, and April 15, 2024, were set for taxes due with 174 yes votes out of 180 ballots cast.

With 169 votes, the treasurer was authorized to transfer money from interest earned to pay interest on loans.

The Livermore Trailblazers Snowmobile and Brettun’s Wheelers ATV clubs were authorized to use registration fees by votes of 170 and 167, respectively.

Voters approved raising and appropriating $75,000 for fire protection with 164 votes. They also authorized insurance revenue from accident scenes involving nonresidents to go to a capital equipment reserve account for the Livermore Fire Department with 163 votes.

Three articles drawing questions at a hearing last month also passed.

Voters authorized municipal officers to make final determinations on closing or opening roads to winter maintenance, 147-31.

An ordinance for the town beach at Brettuns Pond passed 148-27.

Purchase of a new truck for the Highway Department also passed 115-61.

Increasing the property tax levy limit was supported with 101 in favor.

