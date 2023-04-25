LIVERMORE FALLS — Voters on Tuesday approved a $3.2 million spending plan for 2023-24.

All articles passed, Town Clerk Doris Austin said.

Articles 11, 25 and 40 were not counted because of errors in the wording and dollar amounts. The articles will be voted on June 20 in a referendum vote.

The budget is $324,611 more than the current budget without factoring in revenues and goes into effect July 1.

Selectman James “Jim” Long received 11o votes to serve for another two years. Selectman Ernest “Ernie” Souther was also reelected with 115 votes for three years. They were not challenged for the seats.

Donald Emery received 16 write-in votes to serve a three-year term on the Regional School Unit 73 board of directors. No one filed papers for the seat. Austin said she would contact Emery to see if he wanted to serve on the board.

Advertisement

The municipal budget increase represents rising costs due to inflation, fuel, hydrant rentals, additional surcharges on supplies and services, adding more money to contingency, building a fund for a firetruck and a property revaluation.

The cost of hydrant rental in this year’s budget is $215,887. It will increase nearly $40,000 to $255,869 starting in July. Selectmen added $35,000 to the $10,000 that was in the budget for contingency to use for a salary survey to make sure town employees are being fairly compensated. If there are adjustments, Long has said, the $35,000 should cover it.

The board also added $25,000 toward a townwide property revaluation. Voters raised $15,000 toward that last year.

In the capital improvement account for the Fire Department reserve, selectmen put in $100,000 toward a new firetruck, equipment and other essentials.

The board also plans to use $50,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act toward a firetruck.

Other capital expenses include $11,500 for a closed compact container at the transfer station, $7,000 for a grounds caretaker/lawnmower and $12,000 for a capital improvement reserve account.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: