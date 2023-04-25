Brandon Hobbs waits to receive ballots Tuesday afternoon at the Jay Community Building. From left are ballot clerks Lillian Wight, Leann Dalessandro and Town Clerk Ronda Palmer. Jay voters passed the Regional School Unit 73 budget vote, 195-132. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Voters in Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls passed the Regional School Unit 73 budget Tuesday, 397-256.

The results from the three towns are:

• Jay 195 yes, 132 no

• Livermore 114 yes,  62 no

• Livermore Falls 88 yes, 62 no

Livermore Falls Town Clerk Doris Austin said the polling booths at the Fire Station were almost full at 9:41 a.m.

By 3:30 p.m., 102 ballots had been cast.

At Spruce Mountain Primary School in Livermore, 92 ballots were cast at 3:45 p.m.

“It’s been pretty steady,” Livermore Town Clerk Amanda Wheeler said.

About 20 minutes later, Jay Town Clerk Ronda Palmer said 216 ballots had been cast at the Community Building, with 47 of those absentee.

All three towns Tuesday also voted on the annual Town Meeting warrant.

