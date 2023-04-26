DIXFIELD — Dirigo High School soccer coach Chris Araujo and parent Bethany Meehan-Poulin asked directors of Regional School Unit 56 on Tuesday to reinstate the soccer program next year by putting money back into the budget.

“There are 14 girls ready to play,” Araujo said. “We also have four boys returning,” as well as an unknown number of freshmen students who may decide to play.

Last year, the girls’ soccer team, together with their others from Spruce Mountain High School in Jay, had a record of 8-6 and placed 13th in the Class B conference.

“This program has been cut due to money,” Araujo said. “It’s only 0.001% of the overall budget. I would like you to please add this back into the budget to give the opportunity to the students.”

Meehan-Poulin said as a mother and an educator students “suffered a lot of losses” due to the coronavirus pandemic in the past years and it was “gut-wrenching to watch their reaction” to the news that the soccer program would be cut next year.

“I’m just here tonight to tell you that our kids have really lost enough,” she said. “And I’ve watched the struggles to their mental health. I’m an educator, and it’s painful. They have lost and lost and it’s time that we give them just a little bit back because they more than deserve it.”

On April 11, directors approved a proposed $13.55 million budget for 2023-24, cutting $18,800 for the high school girls’ and boys’ soccer program.

Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Nick Karavas said this month that the high school soccer teams’ enrollment for next year was 10 girls and four boys.

Director Liz Kelly of Dixfield supported funding the soccer program “if we can.” She said it was her impression that most directors voted to cut it because they thought there weren’t enough players.

Superintendent Pam Doyen said district voters from Canton, Carthage, Dixfield and Peru could vote to add the money at the budget meeting at 6:30 p.m. May 23 at Dirigo High School.

If someone makes a motion to put $18,800 back into the budget for the soccer program and it’s seconded and approved, it would go back into the budget, she said.

In other news, directors approved a request by senior class President Grace Robbins, Vice President Jenna Gallant and Treasurer Kara Woods to have two buses and drivers take students and chaperones to the Class of 2023 Project Graduation celebration June 9 in South Portland.

They and class adviser Beth Edwards said 47 seniors, two juniors and six chaperones plan to attend the overnight celebration after the 6 p.m. graduation ceremonies. Activities include a ropes course, climbing walls, dodge ball, trampolines and video games, followed by a breakfast served by their parents when they return Saturday at 5:30 a.m., they said.

