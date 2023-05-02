Pussy willows are one of the first flowers to announce spring is coming, usually around the first of March. Within weeks the fuzzy whitish-grey masses [for which the plant is named] transform into something completely different, as seen Friday afternoon, April 28, in North Jay. Pussy willows have separate male and female blossoms. In some species, the male catkin or blossom turns yellow as it matures. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

A closer look at pussy willows as they progress through flowering stages Friday afternoon, April 28, in North Jay. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

