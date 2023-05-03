STATE — Beginning May 1, care team members, patients, visitors and others entering MaineHealth facilities will no longer be required to mask in the healthcare system’s hospitals or clinics.

MaineHealth stressed several key points:

• Anyone may choose to mask at their discretion.

• Masks will be available for those who choose to mask.

• Patients should ask their care team members to mask for face-to-face encounters if they wish them to do so.

• Masks will still be required in areas and circumstances where appropriate; standard and transmission-based precautions must be followed, including interactions with COVID-positive patients.

“Masking has been invaluable in preventing transmission of various illnesses, and we encourage everyone who is experiencing respiratory symptoms to stay home or, at the very least, mask. We will have masks available for all who wish to use them,” said Dr. Dora Anne Mills, MaineHealth Chief Health Improvement Officer. “We believe that this change will be very beneficial to communications between our care team members and our patients, and will overall help with our provision of care at all levels.”

MaineHealth is making these changes in light of evolving epidemiologic trends, the published scientific evidence and what we have learned from the experience of other hospitals nationally. As with all changes, we will monitor impact and respond appropriately in order to keep our patients, care team members, and communities safe.

