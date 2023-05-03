LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen voted Tuesday to approve a special amusement permit and waive the $25 fee for History Night & Cruise In sponsored by the Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce. It’s set for 5 to 8 p.m. May 19 in the gazebo area.

In years past, it was held the Friday before Memorial Day, Christine Fournier, the administrative assistant for the Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce, said.

Matt and the Barn Burners will perform music at the gazebo.

The antique cars are back, Fournier said, and will be on display in the parking lot next to the gazebo.

Downtown businesses will be open, including but not limited to Weber Insurance, Pearls in the Pines, Stevie J’s, which will have a limited menu available. Other places open include Foss Jewelry, Berry Fruit Farm, Treat Memorial Library, and the Maine Paper & Heritage Museum on Church Street. The Teachers Lounge Mafia will put on a show at the American Legion Post 10 Hall on Reynolds Avenue.

The chamber has spots for vendors to set up. Fournier said she is hoping food vendors will sign up.

Advertisement

For more information go to the chamber’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/jllfcoc.

In other business Tuesday, selectmen voted to approve the official town motto: The town that moved a mountain.

It received the most votes in an informal survey April 25.

Four selectmen voted in favor of the motto. Vice Chairman Ernie Souther abstained because he said he is neither for nor against it.

filed under: