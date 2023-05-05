JAY — The Select Board will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday at the Town Office to discuss sewer rate options before setting the rate for 2023-24. The new rate will go into effect July 1.

The current rate is a base $315 minimum-use for up to 3,200 cubic feet, plus 9.5 cents per cubic foot over that, according to Sewer Superintendent Mark Holt’s information.

This rate generated about $500,115 this fiscal year which was enough to cover 97% of the overall operation and maintenance budget of $549,700, not factoring in revenue from Livermore Falls.

That town pays its share of wages and benefits for Holt and his associated shared expenses with the Livermore Falls Sewer Department. Holt oversees Jay and Livermore Falls departments.

Possible sewer rate scenarios from Holt include keeping the current rate, which is estimated to generate $476,300.

Another is to keep the current base charge for minimum use and increase the water use fee for over 3,200 cubic feet to 12.5 cents. It would generate about $552,700.

