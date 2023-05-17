Mrs Tamara Lindsey would like the community to celebrate these talented Fifth Grade Artists that were selected to be Artist Of The Month. Their work is currently on display at the Otis Federal Credit Union Gallery.  Students were treated to an opening reception of cookies and many parents and grandparents were able to attend. Back, Close Judd, Bruce Fournier, Jocelyn Roberts, Lexus Hebert, Sophie Morrel, Emily Theriault, Lea Smith and Caitrin Pratt. Front, Isabelle Cordes, Ashton Ortiz and Isabelle McGrath Submitted

 

 

