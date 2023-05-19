Livermore Falls firefighters hose down a pickup truck Friday afternoon that burst into flames as Jamie Adams, 45, of Livermore Falls was driving on Haines Corner Road in Livermore Falls. Police Chief Michael Adcock said Adams heard a pop before smoke filled the cab and flames erupted. He said Adams was not hurt. Livermore Falls Police Department photo

LIVERMORE FALLS — Two trucks were demolished Friday and one driver was injured in separate incidents less than an hour apart, Police Chief Michael Adcock said.

The bed of a pickup truck lies Friday beside Park Street in Livermore Falls after Shay Flagg, 26, of Jay fell asleep and the truck hit a pole, Livermore Falls Police Chief Michael Adcock said. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

Shay Flagg, 26, of Jay was on his way home from Bath Iron Works about 1:17 p.m. when he fell asleep on Park Street/Route 133. The truck hit a utility pole, ripping the bed off, and the cab went into a ditch down the road. He received scrapes on his knuckles, the chief said.

At 12:36 p.m. a 2008 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Jamie Adams, 45, of Livermore Falls was on Haines Corner Road when he heard a pop in the engine compartment. The cab filled with smoke and burst into flames, Adcock said.

Some small propane tanks in the back exploded, he said.

Adams was not injured.

Both trucks are a total loss, Adcock said, and were towed from the scene.

Livermore Falls Fire Rescue assisted at both incidents and Livermore Fire Rescue helped put the truck fire out.

