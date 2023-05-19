LIVERMORE FALLS — Two trucks were demolished Friday and one driver was injured in separate incidents less than an hour apart, Police Chief Michael Adcock said.

Shay Flagg, 26, of Jay was on his way home from Bath Iron Works about 1:17 p.m. when he fell asleep on Park Street/Route 133. The truck hit a utility pole, ripping the bed off, and the cab went into a ditch down the road. He received scrapes on his knuckles, the chief said.

At 12:36 p.m. a 2008 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Jamie Adams, 45, of Livermore Falls was on Haines Corner Road when he heard a pop in the engine compartment. The cab filled with smoke and burst into flames, Adcock said.

Some small propane tanks in the back exploded, he said.

Adams was not injured.

Both trucks are a total loss, Adcock said, and were towed from the scene.

Livermore Falls Fire Rescue assisted at both incidents and Livermore Fire Rescue helped put the truck fire out.

