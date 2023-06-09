CANTON — Selectmen voted Thursday to take up to $10,000 from the road maintenance reserve account to replace up to 13 culverts on town roads.

Highway Department workers have been “up to their knees in ditches for the past three or four days because we have a number of culverts that have been buried, shall I say, on both ends,” Selectwoman Carole Robbins said.

“There’s 51 culverts on Jewett Hill Road alone and out of those 51, nine need to be replaced,” she said. Alden Hill Road has three that need to be replaced there is one on Campbell Road

“And we’re looking at roughly $10,000 in culverts that we need,” Robbins said.

Chairman Russell Adams told selectmen not to be concerned about money to replace the Campbell Road culvert now since a decision on repairing the road will be brought up separately.

At the May 11 board meeting, newly hired Public Works Foreman Andy Conant said he was sure he could get bids to repair Campbell Road and the cost “might be closer to $8,000.”

In other business, selectmen voted to pay $3,550 to have the veterans memorial moved near the boat launch near Staples Hill Road. Collette Monuments of Lewiston was chosen to move the monument from the corner of Routes 140 and 108.

Before selectmen voted to pay for the move, Planning Board member Robyn McClintock reminded them that at their last meeting she presented them with a quote from Collette Monuments that was “only $255 more than it was estimated two years ago.”

“This has been something that has been an issue for a couple of years now about moving it, and I finally got a monument company that will do it if you guys say yes,” McClintock said.

In another matter, selectmen discussed making the town’s Cemetery Ladies group a committee. Members include Robbins, Robyn McClintock, Prudy Adams and Anne Chamberlin.

Selectwoman Michelle Larrivee said she thought the change would help in “the spirit to continue.”

Selectwoman Kristi Carrier agreed, saying forming a committee would help with accountability in spending, among other issues.

Robbins said in a text message Thursday to the Rumford Times that she does not “see the advantage to a committee.”

