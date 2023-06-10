BUCKFIELD — Buckfield Junior-Senior High School class of 2023 graduated 32 seniors during Saturday’s commencement ceremony at the high school.

Valedictorian Emma Stevens-Belanger thanked administrators, teachers and staff as well as family and friends for their support and encouragement and said that she was “reminded of (their) dedication (and) perseverance” while writing her valedictory address because they had “overcome many obstacles, faced many challenges and made many sacrifices, but we have done so with great determination.”

Stevens-Belanger said that her class’s high school career was cut short by the pandemic in the spring of their freshman year and they were expected to adapt and navigate their school careers. “To say it was difficult would be an understatement,” but they never gave up, she said.

She also said that although students are often told that college is the only path to success, success isn’t defined by a college degree and “embracing failure is one of the most important things you can do to achieve success.”

Class Salutatorian Abigail Prokey addressed the crowd, thanking teachers, parents and grandparents “for the time you gave us as well as the love and encouragement,” and advising underclassmen to make the most of their time in school “because one day you’ll be standing in our shoes wishing for one more memory.”

Prokey also thanked “the two most important people” in her life, her mother and father, for helping her to reach her potential and “for always being on my side no matter what.”

The class also held its school’s traditional rose ceremony during graduation, when one at a time, each of the graduates brings a rose to some of the most special people in their lives; most often their parents, although some also honored grandparents, teachers and friends with roses while the large screen at the front of the room displayed photos of the seniors as toddlers alongside of their senior class photos.

Dr. Leslie Bradbury, a member of the class of 2004, was Saturday’s guest commencement speaker.

