• Logan S. Smith, 22, Rumford, warrant four counts of failure to appear, Friday, June 2, in Farmington, taken to Oxford County, Farmington Police Department.

• Rebecca J. Sawyer, 56, Jay, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Friday, June 2, in Farmington, $1,000 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Thomas R. Cook II, 42, Jay, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, refusing to submit to arrest-physical force, violation condition of release, Friday, June 2, in Wilton, $200 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• David L. Boulette, 55, Farmington, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drug, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Friday, June 2, in Farmington, personal recognizance bail and supervised release agreement, Farmington Police Department.

• Andrew J. Aldrich, 39, Oakland, operating under the influence, Saturday, June 3, in Farmington, $1,000 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Steven E. Grippen, 68, Fairfield, operating under the influence, violation condition of release, operating while suspended or revoked, Monday, June 4, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

Advertisement

• Matthew D. Michaud, 30, Jay, tampering with a witness, informant, juror or victim, five counts of violation of condition of release, domestic violence assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention-physical force, Monday, June 5, in Androscoggin County, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Bret A. Freve, 29, Lewiston, four warrants for 11 counts of failure to appear, four counts of violation of condition of release, and violation condition of release, Tuesday, June 6, in Rangeley, Rangeley Police Department.

• Jacob R.M. Hine, 26, Livermore Falls, probation hold, fugitive from justice, Tuesday, June 6, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Mickayla J. Rheiner, 20, Augusta, operating under the influence, operating vehicle without license, Thursday, June 8, in Farmington, $1,000 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Brandon L. Haines, 24, Farmington, attaching false plates, Friday, June 9, in Farmington, $50 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• John E. Fortuine, 63, Portland, warrant criminal trespass, Friday, June 9, in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Joseline Belanger, 33, Mexico, disorderly conduct offensive words, gestures, Saturday, June 10, in Weld, $1,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Brittany C. Mitchell, 28, Waterville, warrant failure to appear, Sunday, June 11, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: