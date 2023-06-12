DALLAS PLANTATION — A woman vacationing in the area received significant injuries Saturday when her ATV crashed on Quill Hill Trail, Rangeley Fire Rescue Chief Mike Bacon said Monday.

Her identity was not immediately available, Maine Warden Service spokesman Mark Latti said.

“It was a low-speed crash,” Bacon said. “She was thrown from the ATV.”

She was wearing a helmet, he said.

Firefighters and NorthStar EMS personnel were called about 9:37 a.m. and used a Fire Department pickup truck and an ATV to reach the scene. The woman, who is from another state, was stabilized, placed in the cab of the truck and given aid by a paramedic. Firefighters and NorthStar personnel walked along side the truck for about two miles to reach the staging area at the Quill Access Road and ATV crossing, Bacon said.

A NorthStar ambulance transported her to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Dallas Plantation is east of Rangeley in Franklin County.

