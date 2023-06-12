LIVERMORE FALLS — Voters will consider three amended budget articles when they go to the polls June 20. Balloting will be from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Fire Station.

The town received a legal opinion from Maine Municipal Association that it could hold shorter voting hours.

Articles 11, 25 and 40 on the April 25 April 25 annual Town Meeting warrant were not counted because of errors in wording and dollar amounts regarding the $3.2 million budget. The proposed spending is $324,611 more than this fiscal year, which ends June 30.

Voters will be asked to carry forward balances of about $6,592 for summer recreation, $225,294 for paving and $73,000 for the landfill/Transfer Station.

They will also consider raising and appropriating $38,000 for summer recreation.

The last article asks if the town shall increase the property tax levy limit established for Livermore Falls by state law in the event that the municipal budget approved for 2023-24 will result in a tax commitment that greater than the property tax levy limit.

At 6 p.m. an open town meeting will be held to decide on four ordinances by a show of hands.

Residents will consider a revised Medical Marijuana Establishment Licensing Ordinance, a Mobile Food Vendor Licensing Ordinance, Solar Energy License Ordinance and a Special Amusement Ordinance.

Voters approved a Medical Marijuana Establishment Licensing Ordinance on Nov. 2, 2021. It had no limits on how many facilities could be operated.

Six medical marijuana retail stores were approved for the village area since the ordinance was approved. The Board of Appeals voted 2-1 to approve an appeal of a license for Mend Cannabis Co. on Wednesday in a former medical marijuana business storefront, Code Enforcement Officer Brandon Hobbs said.

Selectmen voted in March to deny Mend’s application in a 2-2 vote.

Board members Norm Brown and Patty Henges voted to approve the appeal, while Kenny Jacques opposed it.

Mend will go into the building where the former store, The Gas Station, was on Main Street.

Under the revised ordinance, only three retail stores will be allowed. The current six stores are grandfathered. Once one of them or one of the marijuana cultivation stores in the village area goes out of business, it will not be replaced.

The village area is described in the ordinance as bounded by the Jay town line on the north, the Androscoggin River on the west, the Central Maine Power right of way on the east and east-west line from the river to the power lines and encompassing all properties abutting Gilbert Street in the county.

Outside of the village area, there is no limit on medical marijuana retail stores, medical marijuana cultivation and medical marijuana manufacturing facilities. The applicants would have to follow the ordinance for a site plan review permit from the Planning Board and a license from the Board of Selectmen.

There are no facilities or stores that have been licensed outside of the village area.

The Mobile Food Vendor Licensing Ordinance sets out requirements to operate a mobile food truck, food vendor court and mobile food truck or concession trailer.

The Solar Energy Systems Ordinance sets up guidelines to establish and operate a solar energy system in the town.

The revised Special Amusement Ordinance would require a permit to be obtained from the code officer or designees for any live music, dance or entertainment at a public facilities. The exception is for use of radio and other mechanical devices.

A second permit is required for anyone who maintains and amplification equipment.

