JAY — Transportation Director Norma Jackman told Regional School Unit 73 directors Thursday evening, June 8, that cell phone use was one of the biggest issues on buses.

Cell phone use is not an issue just in this district, it is seen in other Maine districts, throughout the United States, Jackman noted. Social media, SnapChat, music, photos and videos are some things she mentioned as being problems.

Fighting, prejudice and sex are the three biggest issues Jackman said are seen constantly. She obtained policies from several Maine school districts, noting the one from Falmouth even included information on smart watches.

Implementing policy for cell phone use on buses and informing parents of school bus conduct rules at the beginning of the year were requested by Jackman. “I don’t think parents compare buses to classrooms,” she noted.

Drivers have been coming to Jackman and begging that something be done. Some don’t think they will return without changes, she noted.

“I know it’s been absolutely horrendous, Director Chantelle Woodcock of Jay, said. “There is only so much we can do.”

Bus monitors have been posted for three years with some positions still vacant, other districts have had to shut their buses down due to a variety of issues, Woodcock noted. She thanked Jackman and her department for what they are doing to keep the RSU 73 buses running.

Custodians have stepped in, worked overtime to drive buses, Jackman said, noting she has also filled in when needed.

It is expensive for the district, she added.

In other business, directors gave permission for the veteran Spruce Mountain High School Envirothon team to travel to Canada to compete in the International Competition. The event will be held at Mount Allison University in Tantramar, New Brunswick, in late July.

Four Spruce Mountain teams, 22 students competed at the Southwestern Regional Envirothon on May 25, Rob Taylor, Envirothon advisor noted. Two teams placed first and second there, then competed at the Maine State Envirothon on Wednesday, June 7, he said.

Maine Mudpuppies, the veteran team, has won the state competition three years in a row, will be competing for the third time at the national level, Taylor stated. The team is experienced, he said.

“Sackville is at the very tip of the Bay of Fundy,” Taylor noted. “We are also the closest United States team. There will be a home field advantage.”

Last year the team had to learn all trees found in Ohio, other things relevant to that area, Taylor said. “Envirothon is very place based so we are hoping New Brunswick will be very similar to Maine.”

Director Tina Riley of Jay said she didn’t know enough about what the team does to be able to ask questions, but did know how complicated the information studied for the exams was. “It is definitely college level stuff, it’s tough,” she noted. “I have a profound amount of respect for what you are doing, it’s incredible. I am proud of the team.”

The theme this year is on climate change, Taylor said. Teams are presented with a 150 acre abandoned farm to make functioning again using plans that make the operations carbon negative or carbon neutral, he explained. The winning team calculated the exact amount of carbon sequestered from 50 acres of forest and 50 acres of farmland, he noted.

“I am not sure I understand the process,” he added.

While some money remains from last year, fundraisers will be done this year, Taylor noted. The trip to Ohio took two days, this is about six and a half hours of driving, so is much simpler, he added.

Prior to the meeting, Dan Wilson, a student representative to the board and winning team member, said, “This school holds to a standard for Envirothon, we hold ourselves to that standard. We don’t want to be the ones to lose.”

The younger team, made up of freshmen Samuel Geissinger and Mason Labonte and sophomores Violet Bellerose, Lily Fortier and Hannah Dube, placed third, Taylor said. He was really impressed with their efforts.

