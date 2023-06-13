LIVERMORE — Tuesday night, June 6, selectperson Brett Deyling requested color changes for two new signs at Brettuns beach that were discussed at the last meeting.

Two weeks ago new signs were discussed following approval of the new beach ordinance at the annual Town Meeting in April. Deyling was not at that meeting. Colors to use and what to put on the signs were discussed with no decisions made.

Deyling said green and white signs would likely blend into the background. He suggested reflective yellow signs with black lettering.

“I want [the signs] to stand out,” Deyling said. “People who are coming in should be very aware and not miss it, know this is not a place where anybody can come anymore, do drugs, do whatever they want. I want it reflective at night so when you come in there it’s bright, in you face.”

Hours the beach is open and all the things that are prohibited should be on the signs so people can’t claim that they missed it, Deyling noted. “I want it in your face,” he stated. “I want it to be obvious, I want it to be big and present. I don’t think green with white is enough.”

Signs similar to those seen along roads that warn of curves or other dangers ahead were preferred by Deyling. “This will stick out when you are driving up to it, it’s a warning sign,” he noted. “You can definitely see it at night, this will stick out in the daytime too. There is no missing that.”

It was voted to have Deyling and selectperson Joshua Perkins serve on the beach committee. Deyling agreed to contact the Brettuns Pond Association for a member of that group to serve. A few town residents will also be asked to provide town-wide representation.

In other business, selectpersons voted to have Manzer’s Fine Grade and Earthwork of Anson do the paving and culverts on River Road.

The road washed out during the May 1 flood. FEMA has viewed the damage and all town information regarding damages had to be submitted to FEMA by Friday, June 9. Administrative Assistant Carrie Judd said she planned to submit the materials Thursday, was just waiting for another set of eyes to review them.

“We couldn’t fix the road until FEMA looked at it,” Selectperson Scott Richmond said. “Can we fix it now? We can’t wait until we get the money. I talked with Roger [Ferland, highway foreman], he said Manzer I think can be there on June 20.”

Moving ahead was recommended by Deyling. Perkins noted FEMA might not reimburse the town for the work if it was done before the damage review was completed.

“We are going to have to come up with the money beforehand anyway,” Richmond said.

Voters passed an article in April that allows selectpersons to use money from the general fund, Judd noted.

Androscoggin County received less damage in the recent flood than Franklin and Oxford counties, Richmond noted. Several Livermore officials put in a lot of work trying to get the money, he stated.

There was a concentration of damage in this area, he added.

Judd is also waiting for the final numbers on damage to the water district.

The River Road is not passable, has been blocked off, Richmond said.

Selectperson Jeremy Emerson told of the cones being moved recently so a firetruck could get down there. “There is nothing underneath the tar,” he said. “I am not going down there.”

“If FEMA reimburses us, great,” Deyling stated. “If not, we are still going to have to [fix the road]. We have to get it done as soon as possible, That’s a long way around for some people, the first responders, everything.”

Culverts that were previously approved will be installed while Manzer is there, Richmond noted.

