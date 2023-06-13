ORONO — On June 11, Special Olympic Maine athletes from all across the state converged on the campus at the Univ. of Maine at Orono to compete in person!

The last time they held an in-person summer games was 2019. In 2021 the summer games were completely virtual. Although the 2022 games did not look like they did in the past, it was still be a great opportunity for the athletes as they eased into their return to in-person competitions.

Due to the recent uptick in COVID cases, certain protocols had to be followed from both the University of Maine and Special Olympics Inc. This year’s event did not include an overnight which unfortunately also means no parade or dance.

However, they offered a full day of competition, a nice lunch, free Healthy Athletes screenings and an opportunity for our athletes to see team mates, connect with old friends, and most importantly to shine.

This full day of track and field and bocce competitions was a wonderful opportunity for the athletes to be seen for their abilities and not their disabilities.

Among those competing were members of the Leaping Lizards team from Hope Association of Rumford.

The weeks of practice paid off because the local athletes did very well. Results were as follows:

Softball toss:

1st place — Jamie Williams

4th place — Clayton Burton

400 meter:

2nd place — Bryan Farrar

50 meter:

4th place — Clayton Burton

7th place — Christopher Sparks

100 meter:

1st place — Patrick Williams

2nd place — Jimmy Russell

A day earlier, June 9, some members of the Maine Law Enforcement Torch Run converged at the steamplant on campus at UMO, made their way on to the field with the Flame of Hope and light the cauldron.

