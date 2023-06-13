RUMFORD — The Ladies of the Lake Quilting Group is this year’s recipient of the Spirit of America Award.

The presentation was made at the start of the annual Town of Rumford Business Meeting, held on June 5 in the Muskie Auditorium at Mountain Valley High School.

Chris Brennick, chairman of the Board of Selectmen, read the nomination, submitted by quilting group member Sally Carey, before making the presentation.

Did you know that there’s a little-known group of women who work behind the scenes to share their creative talents in the River Valley, who have actively searched and solved problems for those in need for many decades?

They make quilts for veterans, dresses for girls in Africa, quilts and gift bags for newborns. The gift bags include the needs of a newborn with the addition of books, diapers, clothes and other necessities for a newborn’s trip home and to satisfy the immediate need the infant has coming from a disadvantaged home. These generous gifts are from donated fabric and from their own pockets.

President Mary Pulsifer said this group currently has 17 members. This group has been around for more than two decades. They meet twice a month at the Rumford United Methodist Church for social gatherings, learning new quilting skills, exploring and investigative work to find other needs in the surrounding communities.

They work together to prepare fabric, cut and sew relentlessly to provide quilts and other needs of those who are less fortunate.

Their tireless search results in providing for those with less and create beautiful quilts that veterans, infants and children can call their own and have for years.

