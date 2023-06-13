ANDOVER — Selectman Justin Thacker was reelected Tuesday with 79 votes for another three years, Town Clerk Melinda Averill said in a text message.

There were six write-in votes, she said.

Eighty-five voters cast ballots.

Thacker was elected in February to fill the seat held by Jeff Elkie, who resigned in November.

School board representatives Tim Akers received 80 votes and Karen Thurston received 75 to serve another three years.

Michelle York was elected with 15 write-in votes for a two-year term on the school board.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: