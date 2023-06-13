CANTON — Selectman Carole Robbins and candidate Brian Keene were elected Tuesday to three years with 59 and 61 votes, respectively. They were unopposed.
Keene fills the seat held by Russell Adams, who did not seek reelection.
There were write-in candidates for a two-year seat with results pending, Deputy Town Clerk Tara Perry said in an email. The position was held by Don Hutchins, who resigned in March.
Diane Ray was reelected to the Planning Board with 72 votes, and Natalie Sneller was reelected to Regional School Unit 56 with 79 votes, both for three years.
A total of 85 voters cast ballots Tuesday.
