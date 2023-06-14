RUMFORD — Regional School Unit 10 voters from the district’s seven towns approved a $33.26 million budget for fiscal year 2023-24 by referendum voting on Tuesday.
By a vote of 600-255, results by town were: Mexico 99-20, Rumford 246-101, Roxbury 15-3, Sumner 26-17, Hanover 18-2, Hartford 47-24 and Buckfield 149-88.
The 2023-24 budget is $2.31 million, or about 7.5%, more than this fiscal year, which ends June 30.
Assessments to the seven towns will increase an average of 1.95%. They are: Roxbury, up 3.43%; Buckfield, up 3.38%; Hanover, up 0.45%; Hartford, up 0.75%; Rumford, up 2.39%; Sumner, up 1.28%; Mexico, down 0.46%.
RSU 10 board of directors elections
Buckfield Director Jerry Wiley retired this month after serving 51 years in total as a member of the RSU 10 board and the prior MSAD 39 board. To fill Wiley’s seat, Buckfield voters chose Erin Hinkley over Jennifer Lowell by a vote of 126-112.
Incumbent Mexico Director Janet Brennick received 33 votes to retain her seat as five other write-in candidates received nine or less votes for the seat.
Rumford Director Dan Hodge won his bid for reelection unopposed with 247 votes. With 235 votes, Ed Bulger won a directors’ seat that previously had been held by Jeff Sterling, who did not seek reelection.
The board of directors’ seats are generally for three-year terms although some may be for two-year terms.
