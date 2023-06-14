DALLAS PLANTATION — A Connecticut woman was seriously injured Saturday when she swerved her ATV to avoid hitting her husband, who was on another ATV and was braking in front of her on Quill Hill ATV Trail.

Janell Tartaglia, 36, of Barkhamsted, Connecticut, and her husband were riding ATVs while on vacation when he saw a side-by-side utility vehicle approaching, according to an email from Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Her husband started to brake and she swerved to avoid him and crashed.

Michael Bacon, chief of Rangeley Fire Rescue Department, said the woman was thrown from the ATV.

Both were wearing helmets.

Firefighters and NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel reached the scene with a pickup truck and ATV. They stabilized Tartaglia, put her in a stokes stretcher basket and set her in the cab of the department’s utility truck, attended by a paramedic. Firefighters and NorthStar personnel walked beside the truck as it headed to a waiting ambulance.

Tartaglia was taken by ambulance to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: