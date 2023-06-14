LIVERMORE FALLS — A Jay teenager has been charged with throwing rocks through a picture window at a residence on Otis Street and the rear window of a vehicle on Prospect Street on May 29, Police Chief Michael Adcock said.

Austin Jean-Louis, 18, was issued a summons Friday on two counts of criminal mischief and two counts of violation of conditions of release. He was on bail for a separate matter, Adcock said. He is scheduled to appear in Lewiston District Court on July 19.

There are also charges pending for two or three juveniles who are suspected of damaging a window at another residence and slashing tires on a vehicle. A rock was also thrown at a vehicle, denting the body, Adcock said.

