RANGELEY — Residents voted to approve a $5.1 million budget Tuesday. They also elected two new selectmen and reelected two Rangeley School Unit 78 directors.

Winning a six-way contested selectmen’s race were Wendyll Caisse with 214 votes and James Jannace with 207 votes. They will serve three-year terms. Selectmen Shelly Lowell received 180 votes and Cynthia Egan received 150 votes. Newcomers Anthony Atkinson received 48 votes and Alison Mason received 19.

Director Kayla Alexander retained her seat on the board for a three-year term with 193 votes to Sarah English’s 138. Director Karen Seaman received 228 votes to Robert Wilbur’s 142 votes for a two-year position.

Albert Clinch received 337 votes and Thomas Haggan received 259 for three-year terms on the Sewer Commission.

All 71 articles on the warrant passed.

The proposed municipal spending package is $423,000 more than the current budget, Finance Director Rebekah Carmichael-Austin previously said. The plan does not factor in revenue.

The spending plan includes $20,000 for the first-year lease payment to replace a Sewer Department pickup truck, $15,000 to swap an existing utility body onto a Sewer Department pickup, and to outfit the existing truck with a new snowplow, Town Manager Joe Roach previously said.

The budget includes increases across departments for diesel fuel and gasoline. Selectmen have also budgeted for increased fire hydrant and ambulance service costs, based on information received from the Rangeley Water District and NorthStar EMS Ambulance Service.

The municipal budget does not reflect the town’s share of RSU 78 or Franklin County budgets, which were just approved this week.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: