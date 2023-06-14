RANGELEY — Regional School Unit 78 residents Tuesday voted 363-73 to approve a $5.5 million budget.
The individual tallies were: Dallas Plantation, 32-5, Rangeley, 300-61; Rangeley Plantation, 17-6; and Sandy River Plantation, 14-1.
The budget is $255,305 more than the 2022-23 budget, which ends July 1.
Among the items contributing to the increase are energy costs, the addition of an elementary education technician for the incoming kindergarten class and the loss of $35,108 in state subsidy due to a decrease of identified students in special education. Also, the district is a minimum receiver of state education subsidy, according to Superintendent Georgia Campbell.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Gene Harold Bell
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Lorraine M. Beauchesne
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Betty Jean A. Allen
-
Death Notices
Death Notice: Gene Harold Bell
-
Death Notices
Death Notice: Lorraine M. Beauchesne