RANGELEY — Regional School Unit 78 residents Tuesday voted 363-73 to approve a $5.5 million budget.

The individual tallies were: Dallas Plantation, 32-5, Rangeley, 300-61; Rangeley Plantation, 17-6; and Sandy River Plantation, 14-1.

The budget is $255,305 more than the 2022-23 budget, which ends July 1.

Among the items contributing to the increase are energy costs, the addition of an elementary education technician for the incoming kindergarten class and the loss of $35,108 in state subsidy due to a decrease of identified students in special education. Also, the district is a minimum receiver of state education subsidy, according to Superintendent Georgia Campbell.

