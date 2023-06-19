• Bridget M. Merriam, 22, Livermore Falls, operating under the influence, Monday, June 12, in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• William J. Cormier, 67, Auburn, warrant three counts of failure to appear, Monday, June 12, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Joshua A. Hayes, 35, New Sharon, warrant four counts failure to appear, Tuesday, June 13, in New Sharon, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Roger Konopka, 33, Phillips, warrant domestic violence assault, Tuesday, June 13, in Farmington, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jonathan P. Cipolloso, 30, Oxford, warrant failure to register vehicle, Wednesday, June 14, in Farmington, $50 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Robert W. Bernier, 54, New Vineyard, warrant three counts unpaid fine, Wednesday, June 14, in New Vineyard, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Advertisement

• Iaian Stross-Perham, 31, Farmington, littering, operating after suspension, terrorizing, Saturday, June 17, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Kenneth Tourtelotte, 48, Wilton, burglary of motor vehicle, Saturday, June 17, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Matthew Shirey, 23, Rangeley, operating under the influence, Sunday, June 18, in Farmington, $500 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Charles Mckenzie, 24, Jay, domestic violence assault, Sunday, June 18, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Shawn Lagasse, 37, Eustis, domestic violence assault, Monday, June 19, in Eustis, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: