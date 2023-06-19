• Bridget M. Merriam, 22, Livermore Falls, operating under the influence, Monday, June 12, in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.
• William J. Cormier, 67, Auburn, warrant three counts of failure to appear, Monday, June 12, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
• Joshua A. Hayes, 35, New Sharon, warrant four counts failure to appear, Tuesday, June 13, in New Sharon, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Roger Konopka, 33, Phillips, warrant domestic violence assault, Tuesday, June 13, in Farmington, $200 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Jonathan P. Cipolloso, 30, Oxford, warrant failure to register vehicle, Wednesday, June 14, in Farmington, $50 bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Robert W. Bernier, 54, New Vineyard, warrant three counts unpaid fine, Wednesday, June 14, in New Vineyard, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Iaian Stross-Perham, 31, Farmington, littering, operating after suspension, terrorizing, Saturday, June 17, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
• Kenneth Tourtelotte, 48, Wilton, burglary of motor vehicle, Saturday, June 17, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.
• Matthew Shirey, 23, Rangeley, operating under the influence, Sunday, June 18, in Farmington, $500 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Charles Mckenzie, 24, Jay, domestic violence assault, Sunday, June 18, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.
• Shawn Lagasse, 37, Eustis, domestic violence assault, Monday, June 19, in Eustis, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox rout Twins for fifth straight win
-
Varsity Maine
Baseball and softball state championship capsules
-
Varsity Maine
Boys’ lacrosse: Cape Elizabeth again proves it’s the king of Class A
-
Business
Pratt & Whitney will ramp up jet engine program with 300 hires in North Berwick
-
Androscoggin County
Lisbon Town Council to vote on $12.1 million municipal budget Tuesday