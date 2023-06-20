FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners set the tax rate Tuesday at $1.62 per $1,000 of valuation, a 33-cent increase from this fiscal year.
They included a $120,000 overlay in case of abatements or other related items for the coming fiscal year, which begins July 1. Whatever is not used from overlay will go back into the general fund, which can be used to reduce the tax commitment.
The tax rate is 24.7% more than this year’s $1.29 per $1,000 valuation, county Administrator Amy Bernard said.
The first half of the taxes is due Sept. 1 and the second half Feb. 1, 2024.
The overall spending plan, including the jail, is $9.4 million for 2023-24, not factoring in revenues. It is an increase of $1.7 million from this year’s budget. The new budget is effective July 1.
The property tax assessment to the towns and unorganized territory is $8.5 million for 2023-24.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Varsity Maine
Baseball: Old Town edges Yarmouth 1-0 for Class B state title
-
Baseball
Baseball: South Portland shuts out Edward Little for 2nd Class A state title in 3 years
-
Varsity Maine
Softball: NYA wins first state title, beating Machias 7-1 in Class D final
-
Crime
Livermore Falls man admits to fraud and theft from state and federal government
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Jay woman named interim town manager of Livermore Falls