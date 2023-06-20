FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners set the tax rate Tuesday at $1.62 per $1,000 of valuation, a 33-cent increase from this fiscal year.

They included a $120,000 overlay in case of abatements or other related items for the coming fiscal year, which begins July 1. Whatever is not used from overlay will go back into the general fund, which can be used to reduce the tax commitment.

The tax rate is 24.7% more than this year’s $1.29 per $1,000 valuation, county Administrator Amy Bernard said.

The first half of the taxes is due Sept. 1 and the second half Feb. 1, 2024.

The overall spending plan, including the jail, is $9.4 million for 2023-24, not factoring in revenues. It is an increase of $1.7 million from this year’s budget. The new budget is effective July 1.

The property tax assessment to the towns and unorganized territory is $8.5 million for 2023-24.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: