EUSTIS — A burning pot on a stovetop filled the Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. restaurant and Flagstaff Landing Lodge with smoke Saturday night, Fire Rescue Chief Sprague Wise said Monday.
The lodge is above the restaurant at 9 Tranquility Lane on Flagstaff Lake.
Eustis firefighters responded to the 11:27 p.m. A person removed the pot and put it outside, Wise said.
