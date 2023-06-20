EUSTIS — A burning pot on a stovetop filled the Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. restaurant and Flagstaff Landing Lodge with smoke Saturday night, Fire Rescue Chief Sprague Wise said Monday.

The lodge is above the restaurant at 9 Tranquility Lane on Flagstaff Lake.

Eustis firefighters responded to the 11:27 p.m. A person removed the pot and put it outside, Wise said.

