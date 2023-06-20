FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners Tuesday announced nine Spirit of America Awards given to individuals and organizations for dedication and volunteerism in their communities.

The late Clyde Barker of Strong, who resigned as a commissioner on June 2, 2022, after nearly 12 years because of ill health, was recognized. He spent nearly 50 years working in a variety of positions for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. He was also county Emergency Management Agency director for 13 years and a selectman, besides being involved in other community activities. He died Sept. 4, 2022, at his home.

Selectperson Anne Lambert of Chesterville, who served for years on the town Budget Committee, was recognized for providing “valuable” guidance and service.

Farmington Grange No. 12 was honored for raising money for building repairs and for members’ involvement in community activities.

Dorothy White of Jay was recognized for her dedication to that town, including playing a big role in getting the gazebo built at the Town Office, playing the organ for over 65 years at her church, being president of the Jay Historical Society and serving for years as a secretary for the Jay School Department.

Kingfield Growing Gardeners & Outdoor Learning Program was recognized for teaching students about wellness, planting and growing healthy foods.

Jeff Brackett of New Sharon was recognized for his years as a volunteer fire and rescue chief and firefighter, and heading the town’s Emergency Management Agency.

Vernon Bean of Rangeley was honored posthumously for his 26 years as superintendent of the Rangeley Water

District. He was a member of the Masons, American Legion, Forty and Eight, and Stratton/Eustis Lions. He died May 16, 2021.

The Stratton School Garden Team Harvest Fest in Eustis, a fundraiser for the community, was also recognized.

Shannon Smith of Wilton was honored for chairing the Wilton Blueberry Festival for 30 years, fundraising for the Farmington Fair and other activities, including being president of the Farmington Emblem Club 460 in West Farmington and Buttons For Babes.

The certificates were presented by Commissioner Bob Carlton of Freeman Township. Commissioner Terry Brann of Wilton also attended, while Commissioner Lance Harvell joined via Zoom.

The certificates will be mailed to the recipients after all three commissioners sign them.

