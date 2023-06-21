Husson



BANGOR — The following students have been named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Husson University. Students who make the Dean’s List must be enrolled as an undergraduate student, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted for the semester, and achieve a 3.60 to 3.79 semester grade-point average. Credits from pass/fail classes do not qualify toward meeting the minimum credit hour requirement.

Kaitlyn Bilodeau of Leeds is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in biology program.

Kayla Brooks of Monmouth is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in healthcare administration and public health/Master of Science in occupational therapy (MSOT) program.

Mia Luce of Monmouth is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in criminal justice with a concentration in national/corporate security program.

Andrew L. Foster of Winthrop is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in exercise science/Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program.

Natasha Lavigne of Winthrop is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in nursing (BSN) program.

Katie Perkins of Winthrop is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in exercise science program.

Cameron L. Wood of Winthrop is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in business administration with a concentration in financial management/Master of Business Administration (MBA) program.

