Husson

BANGOR — Jay resident, Natalie C. Luce, has been named to Husson University’s President’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. During the spring semester, Luce was enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in forensic science program.

Students who make the President’s List must be enrolled as an undergraduate student, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted for the semester, and achieve a 3.80 to 4.0 semester grade-point average. Credits from pass/fail classes do not qualify toward meeting the minimum credit hour requirement.

