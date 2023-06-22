LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen voted Thursday to allow the fire rescue chief to buy a utility side-by-side, a trailer and winter tracks for it.

Fire Chief Nate Guptill had three quotes for the vehicle with the lowest from Moms of Topsham for a 2023 Polaris Ranger Crew 1,000 for $22,012.46. It can seat six and be used for fires in the woods, ATV crashes and snowmobile crashes.

“I think it would be an asset to the town,” Guptill said.

Guptill found a trailer for $4,390 from Scott’s Recreation in Turner. He was also looking to winterize the utility vehicle for use in the snow in case of a crash on the trails.

The Public Works Department could also use it, and there are vehicles that have hitches to haul it. Guptill said he could haul it with his truck, too.

“The ATV business is booming,” he said. “The vehicles are going fast.”

Vice Chairman Ernie Souther said if there is enough money left in the Fire Rescue Department budget, Guptill should buy the winter wheels. The total would be about $32,500.

There is about $40,000 in the account that needs to be used by June 30 or it goes into the general fund.

There is money in the proposal to buy straps and whatever else is needed.

