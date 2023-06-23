The pets of the week are Cupid, Smokey, Zeus, and Khloe. Come check them out at Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd. in Farmington. Their hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Cupid is a four to six year old male. Cupid can be pretty reserved when he first gets to a new place but loves people. He loves to be petted gently and loved on. Cat room is a bit overwhelming so he’s usually hiding in his favorite box but would love you to say hi as long as you don’t open the box too much! He also really loves to snuggle with the other cats while he hides.

Smokey is a prickly but compassionate feline who excels at making shy cats feel safe and loved!

Personality: Smokey may seem prickly, but he has a heart of gold. He’s exceptional at comforting and nurturing shy cats, helping them gain confidence.

Compatibility: Smokey is a great companion for fellow cats, especially shy ones. He creates a safe environment, offering support and understanding.

Special Traits: Smokey’s unique talent lies in his ability to make shy cats blossom. He’s a calming presence that brings comfort and security.

Medical History: Smokey is up-to-date on vaccinations, neutered, and microchipped. He’s ready to join a forever home.

If you have shy cats in need of a caring and understanding friend, Smokey is the perfect match. Witness his transformative effect and let him shower your furry family with love and support. Adopt Smokey and experience the joy of helping shy cats flourish.

Zeus is a one year old male shepherd mix, also known as Zeus Goose, a

lovable bean who’s ready to bring excitement and joy to your life!

Personality: Bouncy, loving, and always ready for a good time, Zeus is the perfect companion for someone who loves to stay active. He’s also a quick learner and settles down once he’s burned off his energy.

Special Skills: Zeus gives the sweetest hugs and is always up for learning new tricks. He’s also known for being the silliest pup around!

Compatibility: While Zeus loves humans, he may need some training before he can join a home with other animals. We also recommend Zeus doesn’t go to a home with children as he finds them quite overwhelming.

Medical History: Zeus is up-to-date on his vaccinations, neutered, and microchipped, ready to start his new life with you!

Khloe is a four to five year old female Doberman/Rottweiler mix, a dog with a heart as big as her muscles!

Personality: Khloe is the definition of a people person – she loves everyone she meets! She’s affectionate, outgoing, playful, and is basically a lapdog wanna-be.

Special Skills: This pup is a weight-lifting champion (okay, maybe not really), a professional cuddle bug, and she gives out the sweetest kisses you’ve ever experienced.

Compatibility: Khloe is wonderful with humans, and we believe she would be great with kids too! While she needs to start off as an only dog, she’s good with dog-savvy cats given a proper introduction.

Medical History: Khloe is up-to-date on all of her vaccinations, spayed, and microchipped. She’s healthy and ready to bring her big heart to her forever home.

