BANGOR —A Farmington man pleaded guilty Monday in federal court for his role in an alleged illicit medical marijuana operation and money laundering scheme in Franklin County.

Ryan Nezol pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances before Judge Lance Walker in U.S. District Court in Bangor.

At some point, Nezol allegedly traded marijuana on the black market for more than 2.2 pounds of cocaine.

Nezol is one of four codefendants of 11 to plead guilty in the scheme since Thursday.

According to a plea agreement with U.S. attorneys, Nezol will spend no more than 46 months in prison, just short of four years.

If the court sentences him to a longer prison time, he has the right to withdraw his guilty plea. He also agreed to not appeal the sentence if it stays as is.

Advertisement

In at least March of 2019, within the district of Maine, Nezol worked for the owner/operator of multiple industrial marijuana cultivation facilities in Farmington at the flagship marijuana cultivation facility at the “Shoe Shop” 374 High St., according to the prosecution’s version of events. The building formerly housed a shoe shop.

Lucas Sirois of Rangeley is alleged to be the ringleader of the medical marijuana and money laundering operation, according U.S. attorneys.

Nezol worked in the “lab” at the facility, developing various marijuana cloning methods, as well as methods of extracting marijuana distillate, which could then be manufactured into various finished marijuana products and sold by co-conspirator one and others on his behalf.

During his association with the Shoe Shop, coconspirator one’s operations were out of compliance with both Maine and federal law, according to the prosecution.

Nezol observed numerous regulatory violations at the Shoe Shop, including for example, Co-conspirator One’s father, a convicted felon who not properly registered as a Maine Caregiver, handling marijuana and supervising the “cure” room at the Shoe Shop (where cultivated marijuana was prepared for sale.

Lucas Sirois’ father, Robert Sirois of Farmington, known as Co-conspirator Two in the U.S. government case, is a convicted drug trafficker. Robert Sirois pleaded guilty in June 2010 to trafficking and cultivation and was sentenced to five years with all but nine months and a day suspended on both charges, which were served concurrently. The combined sentence also included three years of probation.

Advertisement

Nezol himself worked at the Shoe Shop facility handling marijuana during a period of time when his caregiver credentials lapsed and were later renewed.

While Nezol was associated with the Shoe Shop, Co-conspirator One sold substantial quantities of bulk marijuana out of the facility for distribution on the black market outside of Maine through conspirator one’s black market courier, Co-conspirator Three who was a convicted felon and not a participant in Maine’s medical marijuana program, sold the operation’s bulk marijuana to drug dealers in Massachusetts and other points south, according to prosecutors.

Meanwhile Nezol cultivated and sold marijuana independently on the black market, including to individuals based in New York who would travel to Maine to conduct drug transactions with Nezol. At least one such individual repeated purchased marijuana from Nezol by trading him cocaine. In total, Nezol obtained in excess of a kilogram, 2.2 pounds, of cocaine through this relationship, according to U.S. Attorneys.

“The prosecution version of his participation shows that Mr. Nezol was a very minor participant in Mr. Sirois’s operation, having only worked at the Shoe Shop briefly, Nezol’s attorney Leonard Sharon of Lewiston wrote in an email on his client’s behalf. “If one compares the ‘maximum potential sentences’ for the other participants, they are indicative of the fact that Mr. Nezol was a very minor participant. Ryan was released on bail and intends to continue working at his businesses and follow all requirements placed upon him by his probation officer.”

The 46 months is not the agreed upon sentence, he wrote.

“It is only a maximum sentence and we are hopeful at the sentencing, which will not occur for some time, that the Court, in taking into account all the factors set forth in the guidelines and within its discretion, sentence Ryan to a lesser sentence. We will await the preparation of the presentence report, the first step toward sentencing, and assess the sentencing process upon review. The report is prepared by United States Probation Officers and is an aid to the parties in determining the proper sentence based upon the United States Sentencing Guidelines,” Sharon wrote.

Advertisement

Nezol faced 20 years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine without a plea agreement.

Two former Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies and a former Rangeley selectman pleaded guilty Thursday to charges related to the case in federal court in Bangor.

David Burgess of Rangeley pleaded guilty in exchange for the dismissal of seven charges, he agreed to plead guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, which is a charge involving bribery or kickbacks, and conspiracy to defraud the United States and “impede and impair” the Internal Revenue Service, which means Burgess conspired with others to commit tax evasion or refund fraud. He will spend no longer than nine years in prison under a plea agreement. If a federal judge sentences him to more, he can withdraw his plea.

Former deputies, Derrick Doucette of Jay and Bradley Scovil of Rangeley pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit honest and faithful services fraud through bribery. Two other federal charges were dismissed in the plea agreement, conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute a scheduled substance, and bank fraud.

The agreement calls for the men who worked for Lucas Sirois not to spend more than 57 months in prison. A sentencing date has not been set. If the court imposes a longer sentence than 57 months, Doucette and Scovil can withdraw their guilty pleas, according to the agreement.

Kayla Alves, a former Franklin County prosecutor, who was not indicted in the case, pleaded guilty to tampering with documents in March 2022. Police said she deleted a string of text messages she had with Scovil, who allegedly had a stake in that marijuana business.

Advertisement

In August 2022, defendant Kayla Alves, a former Franklin County assistant district attorney who was not indicted, was sentenced to two years of probation and a $2,000 fine for her role in the illegal marijuana operation.

Randal Cousineau of Farmington pleaded guilty in 2021 to conspiring to possess and distribute more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana and 1,000 marijuana plants. He faces a sentence of 10 years to life in prison and up to a $10 million fine, according to court records.

Cousineau reached a plea agreement in April 2021 with federal prosecutors, who are recommending a sentence of up to 63 months behind bars on the charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute narcotics,

According to federal officials, Cousineau was the primary financier and half-interest partner with a co-conspirator in an illegal marijuana cultivation and distribution scheme, based in Farmington. The operation sold marijuana in violation of Maine’s medical marijuana laws, sold bulk marijuana illegally to people who were not registered as caregivers and distributed outside of the state, federal officials previously said.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: