FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners have approved five grants totaling $319,230 from the tax-increment finance agreement tied to the 44-wind turbines in Kibby and Skinner townships.

A TIF grant advisory committee reviews all applications and gives each one a ranking before making a recommendation to the commission. The committee is made up of residents of the unorganized territory that the TIF covers.

Commissioners unanimously awarded Oquoosoc ATV Club $10,930 to support the Bemis Mountain Trail Restoration and Maintenance project, TIF administrator Charlie Woodworth said. The goal is to restore safe travel on the trails due to erosion from the unusually heavy rains.

The commission voted unanimously to award $36,900 to the Salem Township Sno Drifters Snowmobile Club. The money will pay for trail improvements, including a bridge, a culvert, tree work and gates so the trail can be reopened. Members are looking to use some of the funds to repair their snowmobile groomer.

Commissioners also voted unanimously to grant $30,000 to the Stoney Brook Parking and Trailhead project in Wyman Township. The club has invested $10,000 and the Department of Conservation has invested $10,000, according to Woodworth, who is also executive director of Greater Franklin Economic and Community Development.

Commissioners voted 2-1 to grant Franklin County $116,400 to upgrade its communication capabilities.

In July 2022, the commission approved spending up to $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to update the software for computer-aided dispatch and record keeping system. A new customized system is being built. The system supports the local fire and police departments, regional communications center and Emergency Management Agency, providing service to nearly 30,000 county residents.

The existing computer program will not receive further upgrades, and therefore it is important to invest in a program that will support current and future needs, according to county Administrator Amy Bernard’s meeting information.

The project was estimated last year to cost $740,000, but the stakeholders later realized they need more modules for the custom software that will cost more than previously estimated.

A breakdown of funding is a maximum of $500,000 from ARPA funds; $116,400 from the county TIF fund; $113,000 from a Homeland Security Grant, which will be used for a fire department module; and $120,000 from the towns participating.

Commissioners Bob Carlton of Freeman Township and Lance Harvell voted in favor of the award, while Chairman Terry Brann of Wilton voted against it. He said the county has already given enough money to the dispatch project.

Brann also opposed $125,000 for Greater Franklin Economic and Community Development, saying Woodworth had not brought jobs to the area as he is supposed to do. He told Woodworth he should be going to businesses that are having trouble and to see what could be done to help them.

Woodworth had given the commission a report on his work this year, including getting broadband internet service to half the towns in the county. It will allow people to work from home with faster service.

His agency has also got a two-year grant for more than $200,000 that will help residents learn how to use a computer and broadband.

The other commissioners disagreed with Brann.

