Wilton and Farmington firefighters stand Tuesday afternoon in front of the Dollar General Store at 409 U.S. Route 2 East in Wilton where smoke was coming from an air conditioner on the roof. Wilton Fire Chief  Sonny Dunham says the unit shorted out and sent smoke into the store, which was evacuated. Firefighters cut power to the unit and turned off the propane. The store was closed temporarily. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

