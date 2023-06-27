Wilton and Farmington firefighters stand Tuesday afternoon in front of the Dollar General Store at 409 U.S. Route 2 East in Wilton where smoke was coming from an air conditioner on the roof. Wilton Fire Chief Sonny Dunham says the unit shorted out and sent smoke into the store, which was evacuated. Firefighters cut power to the unit and turned off the propane. The store was closed temporarily. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal
Loading....
Share this Article
Give this Article
You can share 5 more gift articles this month.
Anyone can access the link you share with no account required. Learn more.
Copy Link
Email
Article link sent!
An error has occurred. Please try again.
Subscribe to gift this article
With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.