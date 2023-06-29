EAST WILTON — Western Maine Community Action, 20 Church St. East Wilton Me 04234, (207) 645-3764 announces its participation in the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals are available at no separate charge to all enrolled children without regard to race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, gender identity, religion, reprisal, and where applicable, political beliefs, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, or all or part of an individual’s income is derived from any public assistance program, or protected genetic information in employment or in any program or activity conducted or funded by the Department. For more information, contact the above identified institution.

FARMINGTON — There will be a “Classic Car and Truck Cruise In” on July 9, at 4 p.m.at Fairbanks Union Church, 583 Fairbanks Rd, Farmington. Music will be provided by Gable Creek. There will be food sales, to benefit the Fairbanks Union Church Deacon’s work in the community and a 50/50 Raffle. The participant fee is $5, but spectators are free. There will be trophies and cash prizes. For more information call Millard or Tom at 207-778-4705.

AUBURN — July 21, local businesses are supporting a charity fundraiser for Kaleb Davis of Auburn, who has a difficult journey ahead. He was recently diagnosed with a large brain tumor and is facing an invasive surgery this month. Friends and neighbors are hosting a benefit event at Martindale Golf Course, 527 Beech Hill Rd, Auburn, on July 21 from 7-10 p.m. with raffles, a silent auction, live music and more. (Auction includes two tickets to Celtics .) Organizers are reaching out to local businesses in hopes of donations to raffle off at the Night For Kaleb. All proceeds are going directly to Kaleb to help assist with medical bills. Come join us in supporting a member of our community! Thank you in advance for your consideration and willingness to help!

Breakfast LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten Post 10 American Legion, 17 Reynolds Ave. is having a Legion Breakfast Saturday, July 15 from 8 to 10 a.m. The buffet includes pancakes, sausage, bacon, eggs, home fries, cinnamon rolls, fruit salad, juices, coffee and more! The price is $10 requested donation, for children under 10, it’s $5. Help support our local American Legion. Bring your loved ones, family, and friends. For more information, call Commander Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, 207-779-7345

Camp

FARMINGTON — City Lights North, located at 231 Broadway, Farmington will host a performing arts summer camp, free for 6-18 years old. Saturday July 1, is registration. Come by any time between 8 a.m. and noon. Be ready to dance a little! Camp is every day including Sundays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 2-16. The final performance is Sunday, July 16, at 3 p.m., Emery Theater, Farmington.

Teachers scheduled to date: Braun Dapper (hip hop), Hershey Bliss (Carribbean / dance hall), Russell Ferguson (krump), Megatron (popping/ticking), Maude Warshaw (modern), Adrienne Hawkins (modern/jazz), Chu Ling (traditional Chinese), Zakyia Watkins (art), Duggan Hill (theatre/fencing).

Any COVID rules will be set right before camp begins, based on CDC recommendations and the rate of transmission in Franklin County at that point. For more information, call 207-778-9114 or 617-695-2856.

Picnic

MADRID — The Madrid Historical Society will once again host Madrid’s annual picnic under the tents Saturday, July 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The picnic will take place in “Bud’s Field” on Reeds Mill Road just over the bridge from Route 4, weather permitting. Hamburgers, hot dogs, and place settings will be provided. Please bring a dish to share and beverage of your choice. Look for signs if this will be your first time to the picnic.

Let’s get together and celebrate with good food, games, and fellowship. All residents and landowners in Madrid are welcome to attend along with their families and friends. There will be some of the new Poacher’s Paradise T-shirts for sale and the opportunity to order more as well as sweatshirts for delivery in mid-August. The Madrid Historical Society seeks to preserve the memories and heritage of the Township of Madrid for future generations as well as provide community activities for current generations. Call 207-639-2713 with any questions.

Sales

NORTH JAY — North Jay Grange #10 is planning another sale on Saturday, July 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s time for Christmas in July! In addition to the always different, and interesting things, household goods, lots of books, etc., there will be Christmas gifts and decorations and don’t forget the food items. Get a head start on your Christmas to-do list. This is a great place to find good, clean, gently used clothes and sometimes new clothing, for all sizes, plus footwear, coats, jackets etc. Proceeds from the sales help support Grange projects that directly help the community. FMI – call 207-208-9225.

JAY — Friends of Special Olympics in conjunction with VFW Post in Jay will hold its annual yard sale this year on July 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This sale has grown over the years to a wonderful event thanks to our gracious community. We will be accepting new or slightly used donations from now to June 25. No clothing or books please .So check out your attics, garages, storage sheds and junk drawers and make a donation to this worthwhile event. For more information call Janice at 207-897-2122. Thanks in advance for you continued support.

WILTON — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in will have a yard sale on Saturday, July 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the church parking lot. Variety of household items. Great prices. St. Luke’s is located at 59 High St. (corner of High and School Streets) in Wilton. FMI: 207-645-2639. stlukeswilton.org.

FARMINGTON FALLS — There will be a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15, with live entertainment provided by “Just Friends” under the pavilion starting at 11:30, and a chicken barbecue cooked by Bob Gramlich served at noon at Philbrick Park behind the Farmington Falls Fire Station. Proceeds will benefit the Hawks Majors and Minors baseball teams and maintain Philbrick Park. FMI 778-3156.

Parade

FARMINGTON — Farmington Rotary will once again coordinate the festive Fourth of July parade on Tuesday, July 4. The theme is “America the Beautiful.” Line up is at 8 a.m. in the Olsen Student Center parking lot on High Street and the parade begins at 10 a.m. Prizes will be awarded. Come celebrate Independence Day in Farmington!

Registration forms may be found on the Farmington Rotary Facebook page and will also be available the day of the parade.

Suppers

EAST WILTON — Community Grange #593 on Main Street in East Wilton will be holding a public “souper” supper on Friday, July 14, serving from 5 to 6:30 p.m. @ $10 per person. Also, during the supper, rummage sale items will be available by donation. FMI 778-5845.

ATV

JAY — Western Maine ATV Club wants riders to know that meetings will be on the first Wednesday night each month at 7 p.m. at the Jay Town Office. It is open to the public, hope to see you there. Dates are July 5, August 2, August 16 (two in August as we prepare for the toy run) and Sept. 6.

Sept. 9 will be the Annual Whistle Stop toy run. Mark your calendars. Anyone with questions can contact us at 207-897-2926 or email me at [email protected] (be sure to add in the subject line: ATV Club or it might get overlooked). Visit us on Facebook at Western ME ATV Club for updates. It is a good idea to call ahead and see which trails are open.

LIVERMORE — Brettuns Wheelers ATV Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Livermore Community Building, 29 Church St. Next month it is July 11 at 7 p.m. The club wants to thank the volunteers from several ATV clubs who came out in the rain to work together. Livermore trails are still closed until they dry out, but volunteers are always needed to help with trail work.

Library

FARMINGTON — Stepping Stones Summer Reading Program at Farmington Public Library began Thursday, June 15, and ends August 8. You can sign up anytime during the summer, in person, by phone: 207-778-4312, by email: [email protected] Children of all ages read and listen to books in any format, from any source.

They must keep track of their progress to win prizes. A library card is not necessary to participate. Free cards are available for school age children in the RSU#9 district and Farmington residents. The area businesses donating prizes are Gifford’s Ice Cream, Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers, Twice Sold Tales, Narrow Gauge Cinemas, and the Western Maine Play Museum. The library is located at 117 Academy Street in Farmington.

WELD — Beginning May 30, the new year-round hours for the library will be Tuesday & Thursday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. Saturdays, July & August 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. beginning July 8.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Carrabassett Valley Public Library open hours are Spring ~ Summer ~ Fall. Tuesday – Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Closed Sundays & Mondays. Winter hours from January 2 – Patriots’ Day are Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. CVPL is offering Free Technology Help Sessions on Thursday July 13 & 27 and August 10 & 17 from 10 a.m. to noon. Learn about Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, Windows and Mac OS Computer Skills, Online Health Resources, Smartphones and Tablets, Email, Internet Safety, Social Media, WordPress, Websites, Graphic Design, Resumes, and Online Job Applications.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — While supplies last, CV Library Summer Reading Program participants will receive a tote bag plus choice of 2 free books, bookmarks, growth chart, activities page & crayons and more! Story Time will be held on Thursdays @ 10:30 a.m. Make or Take activities will available Wed-Sat: Weeks of June 28, July 5, 12, 19.

Lunches

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons/socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with a free lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, next month the date will be July 6. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 207-778-6722 or Amy @ 207-778-4158.