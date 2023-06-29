The Wilton Lions Club held their annual yard sale beginning on Friday, June 23. Staged on Route 2 across from Dollar Tree, the sale had a variety of home goods and furniture for great prices. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal

People looking over what was for sale on Friday, June 23, at the Wilton Lions Club annual yard sale. Traffic on Route 2 had to take it easy passing as people were crossing the road with their purchases in hand. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal

Glassware and other items awaiting the right customer on Friday, June 23, at the Wilton Lions Club annual yard sale. The sale was held over three days, starting Friday and finishing up on Sunday, June 25. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Franklin Journal, Wilton Maine, yard sale
Related Stories
Latest Articles