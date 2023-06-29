FARMINGTON — The Regional School Unit 9 board of directors voted unanimously to approve Gregory Henderson for a one year interim position as assistant principal for Mt. Blue High School on Tuesday, June 27.

Henderson will be replacing Joel Smith, who was voted by the board into a one year interim position for principal at the previous RSU 9 board of directors meeting on Tuesday, June 13.

Henderson previously served as principal of Spruce Mountain Middle School in 2019 before coming to MBHS to work as a guidance counselor. According to Henderson, he started his career as a guidance counselor for nine years at Cony High School in Augusta and Hall-Dale High School in Farmingdale, and decided to take a pause from administrative work to work as a counselor again.

“I love it,” Henderson said. “It’s great work. I enjoy the direct work with kids, which is really good.”

After almost ten years as a guidance counselor, Henderson decided to pursue administrative work by serving as assistant principal at Skowhegan Area High School for five years, then serving as assistant principal at Oak Hill High School before going to Spruce Mountain Middle School.

When asked what drew him back to the role of assistant principal and administrative work, Henderson stated, “The one year nature of the interim position was an opportunity that I couldn’t just pass by. I like that work as well.”

Advertisement

The shuffle in MBHS administration began with Laura Columbia resigning from her role as director of instruction for the position of superintendent for Maine School Administrative District 58 [MSAD 58].

With Columbia’s role vacant, MBHS principal Monique Poulin was elected for the position at a special meeting on Tuesday, May 30, leaving her position open for Smith.

Henderson is confident in his abilities for the role and looks forward to working with Smith when the school opens back up in the fall.

“I’m a good fit with the admin team here already and work with them closely,” he stated. “So it will be a smooth transition into that interim position.”

In other business, the RSU 9 board approved the name change of director of instruction, curriculum, and grants to assistant superintendent of instruction, curriculum, and grants.

According to Superintendent Christian Elkington, the change in title is just a name change. Monetary compensation for the position will remain the same. Poulin is expected to take on the role beginning Saturday, July 1.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: